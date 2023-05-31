Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,570,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 17,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

ETRN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. 16,025,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitrans Midstream

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 229,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

