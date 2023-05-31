Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRNGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,570,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 17,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

ETRN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. 16,025,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitrans Midstream

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 229,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

