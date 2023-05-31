EthereumFair (ETF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.47 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $15.47 million and $813,258.34 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EthereumFair Token Trading

