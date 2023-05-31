Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $15.95

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $15.30. Euronav shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 457,356 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets upped their price objective on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.
Euronav Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.
Euronav Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.23%.
Institutional Trading of Euronav
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,843,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Euronav by 11.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 405,213 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 1,609.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 387,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,042,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.
About Euronav
Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
