Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $15.95

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $15.30. Euronav shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 457,356 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets upped their price objective on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

Euronav Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Euronav Announces Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 39.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.23%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,843,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Euronav by 11.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 405,213 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 1,609.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 387,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,042,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

