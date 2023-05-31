Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $21.60 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $21.60 million and $361,152.31 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

