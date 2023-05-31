Everscale 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.71 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $113.27 million and approximately $15.71 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,083,780,986 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

