Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in May

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Evertz Technologies to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

