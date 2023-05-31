Evmos (EVMOS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $454,347.60

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $40.25 million and $454,347.60 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Evmos Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

