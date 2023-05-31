Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,700 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,640,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 697,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE EE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. 322,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,912. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $455.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.11 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

