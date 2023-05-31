Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.27

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 157067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $455.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

