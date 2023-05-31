Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) to Issue $1.30 Dividend

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Trading Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:EXSR opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.44. Exchange Bank has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $131.45.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR)
- UiPath Stock Has Short-Term Pain for Long-Term AI Gain
- 3 Late-Season Earnings Plays for Mid-Cap Traders
- Advance Auto Parts Backfires: Is This A Warning For The S&P 500?
- Can These Two Crypto Stocks Stage a Comeback?
- Don’t Discount The AI Potential Of Ambarella; Buy On The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.