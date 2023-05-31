Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) to Issue $1.30 Dividend

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:EXSR opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.44. Exchange Bank has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $131.45.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of banking services. It offers commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded by Manville Doyle and Frank P. Doyle in 1890 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

