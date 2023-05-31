Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Update

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,600 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 828,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

EXROF remained flat at $1.55 during trading on Wednesday. 144,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. Exro Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

About Exro Technologies

(Get Rating)

Read More

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.