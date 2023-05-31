Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Price Performance
Shares of FA17 stock opened at GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Fair Oaks Income has a 12 month low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.68 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.56. The company has a market cap of £311,248.00 and a PE ratio of -4.42.
About Fair Oaks Income
