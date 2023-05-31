Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FA17 stock opened at GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Fair Oaks Income has a 12 month low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.68 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.56. The company has a market cap of £311,248.00 and a PE ratio of -4.42.

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

