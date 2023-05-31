Fei USD (FEI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $246,547.33

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Fei USD has a market cap of $32.87 million and approximately $246,547.33 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00003540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025363 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017347 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,065.72 or 0.99943545 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,539,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,280,187 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,539,943.51433924 with 34,280,186.85299793 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98508613 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $183,814.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.