Fernbridge Capital Management LP Acquires 50,457 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up 2.5% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $17,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,690. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.81.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

