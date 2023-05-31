Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $34 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 4.9% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho cut their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

Insider Activity

Intuit Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,621 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $11.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.30. 1,707,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.42 and its 200-day moving average is $413.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

