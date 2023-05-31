Fernbridge Capital Management LP Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,350,000. CoStar Group comprises about 1.3% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.38. 529,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $85.37.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

