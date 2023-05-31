Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Bought by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,060,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467,997 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 2.70% of Ferroglobe worth $19,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth $2,408,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,817,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 542,752 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,143,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,503. The firm has a market cap of $802.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

