Financial Contrast: SunCar Technology Group (SDA) versus Its Rivals

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Rating) is one of 705 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SunCar Technology Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A -38.40% 3.68% SunCar Technology Group Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group N/A -$290,000.00 -239.17 SunCar Technology Group Competitors $1.83 billion $28.41 million 0.64

SunCar Technology Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SunCar Technology Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCar Technology Group Competitors 113 586 865 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 74.66%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SunCar Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About SunCar Technology Group

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited announced business combination with Auto Services Group Limited.

