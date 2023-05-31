Finepoint Capital LP Acquires 10,636 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Finepoint Capital LP raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises approximately 5.3% of Finepoint Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned approximately 0.24% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $16,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,083,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

NASDAQ ASND traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $83.95. 143,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $106.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

