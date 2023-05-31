Finepoint Capital LP Makes New $10.68 Million Investment in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 714,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,000. Relay Therapeutics accounts for 3.5% of Finepoint Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RLAY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 367,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,569. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

