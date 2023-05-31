First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,088,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,901 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 6.33% of First Hawaiian worth $210,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 847.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 31.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,584. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Insider Activity

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Stories

