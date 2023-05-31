First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,600 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 1,357,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
First Mining Gold Stock Performance
Shares of FFMGF stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,714. First Mining Gold has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
