First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE FEI opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $8.73.
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
