First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FEI opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $101,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

