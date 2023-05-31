First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 225,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 88,973 shares.The stock last traded at $139.95 and had previously closed at $141.31.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

