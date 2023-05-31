First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 225,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 88,973 shares.The stock last traded at $139.95 and had previously closed at $141.31.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (QTEC)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.