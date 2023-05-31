Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $7,786,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Fiserv by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 331,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,504,000 after purchasing an additional 201,147 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,616. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,825. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.