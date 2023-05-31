Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 687,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Fiverr International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FVRR stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $26.22. 1,080,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,894. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fiverr International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fiverr International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiverr International Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

