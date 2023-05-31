FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading Down 1%

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating) fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.82. 50,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 78,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Get FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQDF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the period.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.