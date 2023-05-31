Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,189,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 2,819,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGETF opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

