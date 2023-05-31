Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Short Interest Up 6.0% in May

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Institutional Trading of Focus Financial Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.09. 295,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.09 and a beta of 1.31. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

