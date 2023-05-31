Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.48.

Insider Activity

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 14,276,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,766,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.