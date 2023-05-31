Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,900 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 658,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of FBIO stock remained flat at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 362,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.99. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 115.85% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

