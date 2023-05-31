Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Down 10.1% in May

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 30th total of 581,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.27. The stock had a trading volume of 220,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,836. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 41.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 775,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,616,000 after purchasing an additional 228,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Forward Air by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Forward Air by 44.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,124,000 after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

