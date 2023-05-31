Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 177 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.21). Approximately 233,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 191,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.22).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.25. The stock has a market cap of £346.87 million, a PE ratio of 2,557.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Franchise Brands’s payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

In other Franchise Brands news, insider Stephen Hemsley sold 742,688 shares of Franchise Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.27), for a total transaction of £1,366,545.92 ($1,688,761.64). 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

