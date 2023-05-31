Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Short Interest Up 6.0% in May

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,510,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 20,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,479,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,801,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,323,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,926,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

