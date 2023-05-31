Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Barry Biffle Sells 90,600 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CEO Barry Biffle sold 90,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $742,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,189.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 26th, Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $1,480,247.30.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $185,878.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $743,454.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Barry Biffle sold 14,723 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $173,289.71.
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $56,522.00.
Shares of ULCC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 602,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,130. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.99.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULCC. Melius downgraded Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna downgraded Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. 500.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
