Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Barry Biffle Sells 90,600 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CEO Barry Biffle sold 90,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $742,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,189.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frontier Group alerts:

On Friday, May 26th, Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $1,480,247.30.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $185,878.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $743,454.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Barry Biffle sold 14,723 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $173,289.71.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $56,522.00.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of ULCC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 602,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,130. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $1,026,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $785,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 393.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 294,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 234,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 269.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 64,038 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULCC. Melius downgraded Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna downgraded Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. 500.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.