Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,825 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.90% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $69,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 574,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,463. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.