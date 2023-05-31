Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $43.24 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 459,175 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Dolby Laboratories worth $43,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.63. 49,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,788. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,204. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

