Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $57.53 Million Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,046 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $57,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 225,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REYN. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $27.51. 87,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

