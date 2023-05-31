Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $61.52 Million Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655,330 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,533 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $61,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after acquiring an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,013,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after acquiring an additional 634,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 31.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,498,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 359,781 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Mccollom acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,439.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,467 shares of company stock worth $274,013. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 190,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,303. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also

