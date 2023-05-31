Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $64.66 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,712 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of Eagle Materials worth $64,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,693 shares of company stock worth $6,245,139 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.24. The company had a trading volume of 35,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.94. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

