Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 555.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 436,766 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $52,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Celanese by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Celanese by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 978,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,034,000 after buying an additional 195,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Celanese by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CE traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

