Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $39.09 Million Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 543,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,091,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 139,574 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Belden by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Belden by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 69,979 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden Price Performance

Belden stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.98. 36,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,885. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Belden Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.