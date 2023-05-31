Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 107,460 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481,459 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,460 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $42,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.69. 100,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 2,300 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at $715,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

