Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 71,000 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Valvoline worth $31,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV stock remained flat at $38.23 on Wednesday. 455,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.



