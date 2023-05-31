Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 507,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,262 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $26,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,789,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,562,000 after purchasing an additional 355,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,801. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

