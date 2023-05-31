Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262,732 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Commercial Metals worth $55,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 58.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after buying an additional 283,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 688.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 275,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2,418.9% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 251,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 241,888 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $42.97. 77,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

