Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.05. 111,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

