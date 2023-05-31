Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide
In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %
HLT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.56. 345,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.81.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.
Hilton Worldwide Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.
