Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 65 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.8 %

MELI stock traded down $10.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,239.62. The stock had a trading volume of 44,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,564. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,269.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,119.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

