Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.33. 83,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,871. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 35.54%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

